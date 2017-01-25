Vernon assault victim hospitalized with serious injuries
A A
RCMP are investigating a serious assault in Vernon.
Officers were called to a unit in a townhouse complex on 40th Avenue at about 7:00 a.m. Monday.
The victim, an adult male, remains in hospital with serious injuries.
Investigators have not yet been able to interview the man and are still trying to determine if a weapon was used in the assault.
Police believe the attack was not random, with the people involved known to each other.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments