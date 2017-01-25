Vernon assault victim hospitalized with serious injuries

RCMP are investigating a serious assault in Vernon.

Officers were called to a unit in a townhouse complex on 40th Avenue at about 7:00 a.m. Monday.

The victim, an adult male, remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators have not yet been able to interview the man and are still trying to determine if a weapon was used in the assault.

Police believe the attack was not random, with the people involved known to each other.