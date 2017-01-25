World
January 25, 2017

Vladimir Putin sings Soviet space song with Russian students

WATCH: Russian President Vladimir Putin sang a Soviet song on Wednesday about space exploration along with students in Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday sang with Russian students as he visited the Moscow State University.

Putin stumbled as he was singing one of the Soviet hits ‘Fourteen minutes to the launch’.

“On the dusty paths of distant planets, our tracks will remain,” Putin sang.

The song which was written and recorded in 1960 became a hymn of USSR space exploration program after Yuri Gagarin’s space journey in 1961.

The same song was performed in space by Russian cosmonauts in 1962 and until today is loved by many Russians.

