City of Winnipeg not responsible for snowbank related accidents: MPI

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg woman is learning she may be at fault for causing an accident, after she was hit by a large truck, while trying to see around a snowbank.

Breanne McMillan said she was pulling out of her apartment parking lot onto Keewatin Street January 17, but couldn’t see over a snow bank. When she inched out to check traffic, she was hit by a truck.

She said she immediately called police, but the other driver left the scene. Wednesday, she said MPI called her, and told her she could be at fault for the collision.

“They said I have to go meet with an estimator and adjuster to find out whose fault it is,” McMillan said.

McMillan’s family said they shouldn’t have to pay a deductible, or face demerit points because the snowbanks were too high to safely exit the parking lot.

“They’ve created so many accidents this year,” McMillan’s mother-in-law Mavis Friesen said.

“How many accidents have happened because people aren’t able to see, they have to edge out a little bit.”

According to MPI, it is a driver’s responsibility to safely enter an intersection. If they are unable to do that, MPI said the driver could face up to five demerit points, and have to pay an insurance deductible.

They also said the city is not liable for accidents related to snowbanks because it is not a negligent action.

McMillan will be meeting with MPI on February 3, to find out who is at fault for the accident.