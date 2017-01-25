Crime
January 25, 2017 4:33 pm
Updated: January 25, 2017 4:36 pm

Man charged after on-ice assault at Hamilton hockey arena: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Hamilton police have charged a 48-year-old man after an alleged on-ice fight at a local hockey arena.

Police say officers were called to the Rosedale Hockey arena just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday to investigate reports of a fight involving players and a coach allegedly assaulting one of the players.

They say as a result of an investigation, the 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged with assault.

Police say the alleged victim was a 15-year-old boy who sustained minor injuries.

Police have not released the name of the man charged.

Global News

© 2017 The Canadian Press

