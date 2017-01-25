Edmonton tunnelling projects running again after workplace death

The City of Edmonton has resumed work on drainage tunnelling projects after a stop-work order was put in place following a workplace death at a site in the city’s southwest in early November.

The City voluntarily shut down machine tunnelling activities at all city-run sites after a 44-year-old man was found dead at a site at 14260 Ellerslie Rd. on Nov. 1.

While operations are up and running at most sites, Holly Budd with the City of Edmonton said the site on Ellerslie Road remains under a stop-work order put in place by the province.

The day after the incident, city manager Linda Cochrane said the man died while the crew was working below ground.

A spokesperson for Occupational Health and Safety said the man was part of a tunnelling crew and he died when he was pinned between the wall of the tunnel and a conveyor belt.

The victim’s identity was not released. No one else was injured in the accident but crisis support was provided to the victim’s family and other city employees.

Budd said the city and provincial investigations into what happened at the site on Ellerslie Road are ongoing.

About 90 employees were reassigned to other work while the stop-work order was in place.

A request for comment from OHS was not returned by the time this story was published.