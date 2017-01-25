Parts of Saint-Henri under water boil advisory

Residents in the Rose-de-Lima, Bourget, Notre-Dame and Workman sector of Saint-Henri, in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest are being advised to boil their tap water for at least one minute before drinking it.

The city is providing potable water for those who need it.

There are two temporary pick-up points:

The corner of Workman and Bourget streets

The corner of Notre Dame and Bourget streets

For more information, residents can call 311.