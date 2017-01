Toronto police are revealing details after officers seized several guns in raids conducted Tuesday.

Investigators are scheduled to update the media Wednesday afternoon.

0125 14:01 Med Adv, Wd, January 25, 2017, 4 Pm, HQ, Med Gall Nws Con…acity Magazines https://t.co/sXPCJpkqd6 — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) January 25, 2017

Police said they executed five search warrants and seized numerous high-capacity magazines.

More to come.