Caught on camera: Texas caretaker accused of beating 94-year-old patient

Police in Houston, Tx. are looking for a woman accused of beating her 94-year-old female patient after security cameras installed in the elderly woman’s home captured the alleged abuse.

In the video, the senior can be seen tossing some of her food to her dog. The caretaker, identified by police as 59-year-old Brenda Floyd, comes into the room and reprimands her.

“I told you to stop feeding that dog that human food,” she can be heard saying in the video.

The video then shows Floyd striking the woman repeatedly on the back of her head and swearing at the woman. The woman’s head recoils with every blow.

The elderly woman’s family and police are not sure for how long the alleged attacks have been going on, but they told NBC affiliate KPRC that the cameras were installed only a day prior to the incident captured in the footage.

Memorial Villages deputy chief Ray Schultz said they are looking for Floyd after the allegations were brought to them.

“She [the elderly woman] is very frail. You can tell she’s scared and to have someone take advantage of her that way and treat her that way is completely uncalled for,” he said.

Family members said Floyd was hired through Care.com, a website where people can hire caregivers by reading through online profiles of individuals offering their services.

The website told KPRC that they closed Floyd’s account and released a statement:

“This is a very disturbing matter and our thoughts are with the family. The safety of our community is of paramount importance to us and we are cooperating with local law enforcement in this matter. Since this is the subject of an ongoing investigation, we will not comment further.”