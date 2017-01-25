Calgary martial arts instructor, convicted killer re-arrested for alleged parole violations

A convicted killer who has been training students at a Calgary martial arts studio was arrested last week and remains in custody while he awaits a new parole hearing.

The Parole Board of Canada has confirmed that Clinton Hollet, also known as CJ Hollett, was remanded into custody on Jan. 20.

In 1998, when Hollett was 17, he was found guilty of second-degree murder in a brutal beating in Halifax. Hollett was granted parole in 2006.

Part of his parole conditions state that he cannot participate in any boxing events or attend any fights.

Hollett has spent the last decade of his life teaching and training students in the art of Jiu-Jitsu at Emergent Martial Arts studio in Calgary.

Earlier this month, he told Global News that since his release in 2006, he has spent his time trying to reach out to people to ensure they don’t make the same mistakes he did.

“I quickly learned that there’s an easier way through these physical problems. That thought process quickly translated to my real life,” he said in the Jan. 7 interview.

At the time, the manager of Emergent Martial Arts spoke highly of Hollett, adding that the facility has been forthcoming with students about his past.

“We understand that it may seem like something that would scare people away,” April Houson said. “But he doesn’t hide his story. He uses it as a tool to reach people. He believes in what he’s doing because it helps people (to learn from his mistakes).”

When interviewed earlier in January, Hollet told Global News he was appreciative of the second chance he had been given.

“I just keep doing good,” Hollett said. “I keep my head out of trouble — this is a case where the system worked.”

The date of the hearing is not known.

With files from Jenna Freeman