Winnipeg Jets call up defenceman Brian Strait

WINNIPEG — With the injuries continuing to pile up on the back end the Winnipeg Jets recalled defenceman Brian Strait from the Manitoba Moose. To make room for Strait, the Jets placed Mathieu Perreault on injured reserve with an upper body injury suffered in the loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday.

Strait, 29, appeared in 27 games with the Moose this season where he has five assists and 12 penalty minutes. Strait joined the Jets organization as a free agent over the summer after playing his first six seasons in the NHL with the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders.

Strait’s services are required after Toby Enstrom was injured in the first period of Tuesday night’s loss to the San Jose Sharks. Enstrom returned to the game temporarily and played four shifts in the second period before leaving the game for good.

In addition to Enstrom the Jets are also without injured defencemen Tyler Myers and Ben Chiarot.

The Jets will play the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, their final game before the all-star break.

