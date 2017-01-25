Massive explosion at Ecuador factory caught on camera
A fire and explosion at a factory in Ecuador was captured on security camera on Tuesday.
The explosion destroyed three sheds, sending flames and debris flying into the air.
Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control.
Officials are investigating, but it’s unclear what caused the fire.
