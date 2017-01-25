New private rooms for cardiac surgery patients at KGH

People having heart operations are the beneficiaries of recent improvements at the Kelowna hospital.

Space on the second floor of the Strathcona building that used to house older operating rooms has been renovated into a new inpatient unit for cardiac surgery patients.

The $34 million project includes 16 private rooms.

“Single patient rooms will have many benefits to patients and families,” said Cardiac Medical Director Dr. Guy Fradet in a news release. “To begin, there are the safety benefits including infection control. Secondly, the added benefit of privacy advantages both the patient and their families and will better allow us to provide patient-family centered care.”

Patients and staff moved into the new unit on Sunday.