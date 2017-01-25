Nova Scotia minimum wage increasing to $10.85 on April 1

Minimum wage in Nova Scotia is set to go up to $10.85 an hour on April 1, the government announced Wednesday.

The 15-cent increase is just shy of New Brunswick’s planned wage increase, which will see minimum wage go to $11 an hour in April.

The government says wages are reviewed each year, and adjustments are made according to the previous year’s Consumer Price Index.

Last year, the province raised minimum wage by 10 cents to $10.70 an hour.

The government is also raising the minimum age of workers who have less than three months’ experience to $10.35 an hour from $10.20.