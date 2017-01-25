False bottom in Comet cleaner leads to trafficking charges against Calgary man: police

Police have laid several charges against a 31-year-old Calgary man after cocaine and fentanyl were found in a Huntington Hills home.

Investigators said the drugs were located during the search of a home in the 100 block of Huntington Park Green N.W. on Jan. 19. It’s alleged 20 fentanyl pills and a plastic bag with 18.3 grams of cocaine were found inside the home.

Police said an additional 11.4 grams of cocaine was found in the false bottom of a can of Comet cleaner.

Also seized was a pump-action 12-gauge shotgun with a muzzle flash limiter which police said was concealed inside a snowboard bag under a snowboard.

One man at the home was arrested without incident.

Brandon Ilir Redjepi, 31, has been charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine, two counts of possessing proceeds of crime, and one count each of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, unsafe storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of a prohibited device.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.