Former Edmonton police chief’s son Mark Lindsay files appeal after murder conviction

RED DEER, Alta. – The son of a former Edmonton police chief found guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend and dumping her body at a location north of Calgary is launching an appeal.

Mark Lindsay, who is 29, was found guilty last May of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the death of Dana Turner. He was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 16 years.

The Court of Appeal confirmed a notice of appeal was filed Nov. 25, 2016.

The 31-year-old woman died in August 2011 and her body was found two months later near Innisfail.

The defence argued during a three-week, judge-alone trial in Red Deer that the accused should not be held criminally responsible due to schizophrenia.

The argument was rejected and Lindsay was sentenced last fall to 16 years in prison before he’s eligible for parole.

A date for a hearing before the Alberta Court of Appeal has not been set.

