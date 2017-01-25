Out-of bound skiers rescued near Revelstoke Mountain Resort

RCMP in Revelstoke are warning back-country enthusiasts to know the terrain and be prepared to stay overnight when heading into the woods.

The warning comes after search and rescue crews dealt with two incidents Tuesday.

Police say five people from Denmark were reported missing after skiing out-of-bounds at the Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

As SAR volunteers were searching, the group phoned 9-1-1 at about 11 p.m. to report they had hiked back in-bounds to a warming hut and were okay.

In the second incident, a skier from Germany became stranded while in an out-of-bounds area called the Greely Bowl.

SAR skiers were unable to reach him because of the challenging terrain.

He was rescued by helicopter Wednesday morning.

“Search and Rescue and the RCMP cannot stress enough the importance of obeying advisory warning signs and ski area boundary markers. If you are not prepared, the reality is you could become lost, seriously injured or die,” say Revelstoke RCMP in a news release.

Police say they’ve dealt with several such rescue missions in the last month and they can put emergency personnel at risk.