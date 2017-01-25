Saskatoon weather outlook: warm-up on the way

-24 is what it felt like this morning in Saskatoon, but there’s a big warm-up on the way!

Fog Advisory

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for the Lloydminster, Kindersley, Rosetown, Biggar, Macklin and Wilkie areas for near zero visibility in dense fog into the afternoon.

Two-hundred metre visibility was reported in the Kindersley area all morning and for numerous hours in the Lloydminster area.

Fog affecting visibility in the Kindersley area too with 200m visibility for the past 4 hrs. #skstorm #skroads #Sask pic.twitter.com/pCCNzSuTNv — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) January 25, 2017

Travel is expected to be hazardous in these areas due to reduced visibility.

For the latest weather alerts download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

-17 was where temperatures fell to in Saskatoon with wind chill values as low as -24 this morning.

Mostly cloudy skies started off the day with sunshine starting to poke out late this morning into the afternoon as we warmed up to -13 by noon.

@PQuinlanGlobal Last nights sunset atop Diefenbaker hill, Diefenbaker Park Saskatoon. pic.twitter.com/dCTH5wBlaA — RKLphotography (@RKLphotography) January 25, 2017

Temperatures are sitting in the mid-minus teens this morning with wind chills into the -20s in Saskatoon. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/U7STzZnHpj — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) January 25, 2017

Clouds will be in and out for the rest of the day as the mercury rises up to around -10 for a daytime high, which will feel like the mid-minus teens with wind chill.

Tonight

We’ll see the remaining cloud cover clear out this evening as temperatures fall back into the mid-minus teens overnight.

Thursday

Clouds are expected to make a return Thursday morning with wind chill values down into the -20s to start.

Through the day those clouds should clear out as an upper ridge of high pressure builds in the sunshine and helps to warm temperatures up into mid-minus single digits for an afternoon high.

Friday

The upper ridge continues to press in on Friday, helping to hold us under partly to mostly sunny skies at times.

Warm air will keep funnelling into the area with an afternoon high around -3 degrees.

Weekend Outlook

The freezing mark will likely be reached and possibly even exceeded by a bit on Saturday before we climb up even further into positive territory by a few degrees on Sunday under a mix of sun and cloud expected both days.

READ MORE: Get a 2017 Your Saskatchewan calendar today

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.