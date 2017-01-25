Health Canada seizes ‘poppers’ from Toronto adult shop

OTTAWA – Health Canada says it has seized unauthorized health products from a Toronto adult shop.

The agency says three of the seized products are so-called “poppers,” which it says can be dangerous if inhaled or ingested. It says “poppers” is a slang term for products that contain alkyl nitrites – labelled for use as leather cleaners, room odourizers or liquid incense – that can be inhaled or ingested by consumers for recreational purposes.

Since it is difficult to control how much is inhaled, Health Canada says people can accidentally overdose.

Health Canada says the other seized products are promoted for sexual enhancement and labelled to contain drugs – DHEA, pregnenolone, and yohimbe/yohimbine – that it says may pose serious health risks.

Health Canada says the affected products are Rush, Ram, The Original Jungle Juice Platinum, 7K, Extenze Male Supplement, Gun Oil High Caliber Performance, Herbal Viva, Herbal Vivid, LipsTenZen, Max Desire, Max Stamina, Passion Classic, Red Lips Premium 1 capsule, Rock On, Rodeo Fantasy, and Wet XXX. Health Canada said they were seized from 24 Hour Adult Mart in Toronto.

Health Canada says consumers should stop using these products and consult with a health-care professional if they have used any of these products and have health concerns.