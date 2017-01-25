More victims identified in Coaldale sexual assault case

RCMP in Coaldale, Alta., have identified two additional victims in their investigation of a registered sex offender. Trevor Pritchard of Coaldale was charged on Jan 19 with six criminal offences after police received reports that a 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at a residence in the town.

WATCH: Registered sex offender charged with sexual assault of 15-year-old girl

Police said Pritchard would face five new charges when he appeared in Lethbridge Provincial Court on Wednesday.

According to RCMP, the new charges Pritchard faces are:

Sexual assault contrary to Section 271 of the Criminal Code Sexual assault with a weapon contrary to Section 272(1)(a) of the Criminal Code Sexual assault with a weapon contrary to Section 272(1)(a) of the Criminal Code Sexual touching of a person under the age of 16 years contrary to Section 151 of the Criminal Code Communicate with a person under 18 years of age to commit a sexual related offence contrary to Section 172. 1(1)(b) of the Criminal Code

RCMP ask if you have any information regarding this matter, or any other matters to contact the Coaldale RCMP or Crimestoppers.