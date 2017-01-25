More victims identified in Coaldale sexual assault case

RCMP in Coaldale, Alta., have identified two additional victims in their investigation of a registered sex offender. Trevor Pritchard of Coaldale was charged on Jan 19 with six criminal offences after police received reports that a 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at a residence in the town.
Police said Pritchard would face five new charges when he appeared in Lethbridge Provincial Court on Wednesday.
According to RCMP, the new charges Pritchard faces are:
RCMP ask if you have any information regarding this matter, or any other matters to contact the Coaldale RCMP or Crimestoppers.
