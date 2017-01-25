What Canada’s population will look like in 2036

Canada will be much more of a country of immigrants two decades from now than it is today, Statistics Canada predicts.

By the time Canada rolls out the 2036 census, the federal statistical agency says that the country will be shaped even more by many of the trends we’re seeing today:

Over a third of the working-age population, potentially as high as 40 per cent, will be visible minorities

The number of people practicing a non-Christian religion will have almost doubled (from 9 per cent now to 13-16 per cent). Specifically, numbers of Muslims, Hindus and Sikhs will rise.

In a related trend, over half of the immigrant population will be from Asian countries. Immigration from Europe will halve, from about 30 per cent now to about 15 per cent.

The immigrant population will continue to concentrate in the country’s biggest cities: Toronto, Montreal, Winnipeg, Calgary and Vancouver.

Increased immigration will change Canada’s always-thorny language politics:

The predictions hint at long-term pressures on bilingual programs, perhaps federally (though federal constitutional protections for English-French bilingualism aren’t likely to go anywhere) but also in provinces like Manitoba and Ontario, which put at least some resources into providing programs in French.

