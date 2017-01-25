Man wanted after attempting to lure child with money in Whitby, Ont.: police

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man wanted in the attempted luring of a nine-year-old boy into a vehicle in Whitby, Ont., on Tuesday.

Durham Regional Police said the incident took place around 3 p.m. in the Village of Brooklin near Carnwith Drive and Cachet Boulevard as the child was walking home from school.

Police said the driver approached the boy in a residential neighbourhood and offered him a ride home. When the boy refused, police said the man then offered him money.

The boy managed to run into his house where police said his father noticed a vehicle driving away.

Police describe the suspect as a white male, about 65 years of age, with grey hair and a full white beard.

The vehicle is described as a four-door grey or silver sedan.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Const. Sullivan of Central West Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1847 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).