Calgary Stampeders defensive back Tommie Campbell arrested on drug charges: reports

Calgary Stampeders defensive back Tommie Campbell is facing drug charges south of the border, reports say.

According to WPIX News in Aliquippa, Penn., police believe the all-star was selling drugs out of his mother’s house.

It’s alleged that when Aliquippa police went to the home on Tuesday morning, Campbell tried to run and jumped a fence, dropping a backpack that contained 180 grams of crack cocaine and more than $3,000 in cash.

Campbell turned himself in to police, but his attorney told WPIX News that the 29-year-old says he is innocent.

“He says he didn’t do it,” Steve Colafella said. “He was quite frank about it with the court. He wants his name cleared.”

The Calgary Stampeders said they are aware of the report, but because it is an “open legal matter” the team has “no comment.”

Campbell is one of nine Calgary Stampeders recently named to the 2016 CFL all-star team.