2017 Country 105 Caring for Kids Radiothon kicks off at Alberta Children’s Hospital

Country 105 kicked off its 14th annual Caring for Kids Radiothon on Wednesday.

The three-day live broadcast from the Alberta Children’s Hospital helps to raise money for the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Tune in to Country 105 between Feb. 8 and 10 to hear stories from inspiring young patients and their families.

Calgarians are asked to pledge money to help support the hospital.

You can donate by calling 403-802-2700 or visiting the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation website.

On-air personalities from Global Calgary will be helping support the event by answering phones and taking donations on Friday.

Call in between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Feb. 10 to speak to Gord Gillies, Linda Olsen, Scott Fee, Amber Schinkel, Jordan Witzel and Paul Haysom.

Of approximately 250 radiothons in North America, the Country 105 Caring for Kids Radiothon raises the most money of any English speaking radiothon.

To date, the event has raised $21 million to help fund family-centred child health programs, specialized life-saving equipment, and advance pediatric research and education at the Alberta Children’s Hospital.