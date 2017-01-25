DDO depanneur offering free hot beverages

After Marché Ferdous began giving away free hot meals in Montreal, Provi-Soir depanneur in Dollard-des-Ormeaux took notice.

The store, located at the corner of Saint-Jean Boulevard and Shakespeare Street, is giving away free hot beverages to those who can’t afford to pay for them.

Moses Arora has been working at the Provi-Soir for four years and his father is the owner.

He said his father saw the story about Marché Ferdous and wanted to do something similar in his community.

“It’s his beliefs, he believes the universal brotherhood, he wanted to follow in his footsteps,” Arora said.

Arora estimates that 10 people have benefited from the free hot beverages.

“They appreciate it,” Arora said. “There’s a lot of charities, but to actually see a business owner do it, it’s very touching.”