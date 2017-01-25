Sports
January 25, 2017 6:16 am
Updated: January 25, 2017 6:22 am

Alexander Radulov leads Montreal Canadiens past Calgary Flames 5-1

By Kelsey Patterson The Canadian Press

Alexander Radulov scored twice to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 5-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night, Wednesday, January 25, 2017.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press
A A

Alexander Radulov scored twice to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 5-1 victory over the Flames on Tuesday night to extend Calgary’s losing skid to four games.

Andrew Shaw, Tomas Plekanec and Daniel Carr also scored for Montreal (29-13-7), while Carey Price made 30 saves for the win.

Sam Bennett scored the lone goal for Calgary (24-24-3), which was on the second game of a back-to-back. Chad Johnson stopped 15-of-20 shots in defeat.

Johnson got the start between the pipes after Brian Elliott conceded four goals in a 4-0 losing effort in Toronto on Monday.

Price was solid despite going through a bit of a recent slump. The all-star goaltender had allowed at least three goals in nine of his previous 11 starts coming into Tuesday’s contest.

But Price was on his game from the get-go. He even added an assist on Montreal’s fourth goal – his first of the season.

The Canadiens goalie came one second away from recording his 39th career shutout but was beaten by Bennett at 19:59 of the third period.

Global News

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alexander Radulov
Andrew Shaw
Calgary Flames
Carey Price
Chad Johnson
Daniel Carr
Hockey
Montreal Canadiens
Montreal Hockey
Sam Bennett
Tomas Plekanec

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News