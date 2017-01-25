Alexander Radulov leads Montreal Canadiens past Calgary Flames 5-1

Alexander Radulov scored twice to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 5-1 victory over the Flames on Tuesday night to extend Calgary’s losing skid to four games.

Andrew Shaw, Tomas Plekanec and Daniel Carr also scored for Montreal (29-13-7), while Carey Price made 30 saves for the win.

Sam Bennett scored the lone goal for Calgary (24-24-3), which was on the second game of a back-to-back. Chad Johnson stopped 15-of-20 shots in defeat.

Johnson got the start between the pipes after Brian Elliott conceded four goals in a 4-0 losing effort in Toronto on Monday.

Price was solid despite going through a bit of a recent slump. The all-star goaltender had allowed at least three goals in nine of his previous 11 starts coming into Tuesday’s contest.

But Price was on his game from the get-go. He even added an assist on Montreal’s fourth goal – his first of the season.

The Canadiens goalie came one second away from recording his 39th career shutout but was beaten by Bennett at 19:59 of the third period.