Jacques Corriveau to be sentenced today for sponsorship fraud

An ex-Liberal organizer convicted of fraud related to the federal sponsorship scandal is expected to be sentenced today.

A jury found Jacques Corriveau guilty of three charges in November: fraud against the government, forgery and laundering proceeds of crime.

His lawyer is appealing the conviction.

The crimes Corriveau was convicted of occurred between 1997 and 2003 and were related to what became known as the sponsorship scandal, which eventually helped bring down the Liberal government in 2006.

Corriveau, who worked on ex-prime minister Jean Chretien’s Liberal leadership campaigns and was close to him, was accused of pocketing roughly $7 million in kickbacks tied to sponsorship contracts given to Liberal-friendly companies.

Prosecutors have suggested Corriveau, 83, serve between three and five years behind bars, while the defence has countered with a sentence in the community, citing his age and the lengthy delay in his case getting to trial.