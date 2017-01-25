2 men in hospital with gunshot wounds after Abbotsford shooting and car crash

Abbotsford Police are investigating after two men arrived at hospital with gunshot wounds on Tuesday night.

Shots were fired in the area of Countess Avenue and South Fraser Way sometime around 6:20 p.m., Abbotsford Police said in a statement.

Shortly after, the victims were involved in a collision at Peardonville Road and Clearbrook Road. A Good Samaritan stopped at the scene to help and drove the two men to hospital.

Both men remain in hospital while the two occupants of the second vehicle were treated for minor injuries.

The Abbotsford Police Department Major Crime Unit is handling the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbotsford Police at 604-859-5225.