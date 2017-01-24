Edmonton, central Alberta under fog advisory for 2nd time this week

Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for Edmonton and much of central Alberta Tuesday evening and cautioned travellers to be prepared for “areas of near-zero visibility.”

The advisory comes just three days after much of the province was enveloped in thick fog, resulting in multiple crashes and even air traffic delays.

A large portion of central & eastern Alberta has been placed under fog advisories, including #YEG. #abstorm #yegwx pic.twitter.com/EuQ2uAwONt — Margeaux Maron (@MargeauxMorin) January 25, 2017

Watch below: Edmonton police responded to several crashes on Anthony Henday Drive on Jan. 21, 2017. They also warned Edmontonians that thick fog was resulting in dangerous driving conditions.

The advisory was issued shortly before 8:30 p.m. and Environment Canada said “widespread fog is developing over much of east-central Alberta and is expected to continue throughout the night.”

The weather agency said visibility was expected to slowly improve Wednesday morning.

As of 9 p.m., the following areas were under a fog advisory:

Bonnyville – St. Paul – Cold Lake – Lac La Biche

City of Edmonton – St. Albert – Sherwood Park

Drayton Valley – Devon – Rimbey – Pigeon Lake

Fort Saskatchewan – Vegreville – Redwater – Smoky Lake

Leduc – Camrose – Wetaskiwin – Tofield

Lloydminster – Wainwright – Vermilion – Provost

Slave Lake

Spruce Grove – Morinville – Mayerthorpe – Evansburg

Westlock – Barrhead – Athabasca

Environment Canada says it issues fog advisories “when near zero visibilities in fog are expected or occurring.”

Patches of near-zero visibility fog is possible throughout our region tonight. Should improve into tmrw AM. #yegwx pic.twitter.com/1jZkI65wRZ — Margeaux Maron (@MargeauxMorin) January 25, 2017

