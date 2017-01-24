Kelowna tourism centre debate packs council chambers

KELOWNA, B.C. – More than 250 people have packed Kelowna city council chambers over a vote that could help decide the location of a new tourism info centre.

“We are very disappointed they chose to make such a strong endorsement for a location that disrupts the waterfront park space that could otherwise be turned into something magnificent to bolster the very tourism they are encouraging,” said downtown business owners Michael, Michele, Trevor and Alicia Neill of Mosaic Books in a letter to the local paper.

A $2.8 million tourist information centre is proposed for the Queensway Avenue on the downtown Kelowna waterfront where there’s currently a parking lot.

Council must vote on changing the land from Parks and Open Space to Major Institutional in order for the project to go ahead.

Tourism Kelowna board chair Daniel Bibby says the Queensway location is the right place for their new building.

The current info centre is on Harvey Avenue, or Highway 97, at Ellis Street.