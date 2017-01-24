Collision
Fatal crash snarls traffic in Surrey

RCMP are investigating a fatal collision in Surrey.

A fatal crash has led to major traffic delays in Surrey on Tuesday afternoon.

Surrey RCMP said the driver of a car died after colliding with a tractor trailer at the intersection of Highway 10 and 168 Street around 4 p.m.

Police said Highway 10 between 152 St. and Highway 15 is closed in both directions and 168 Street is shut down between Colebrook Rd., and 57A Ave.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

