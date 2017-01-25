Wednesday’s Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

A stagnant weather pattern with very little change is expected over the next few days. Daytime temperatures will remain within a few degrees of freezing.

An upper ridge is moving over BC, bringing stability, however low valley cloud is a big risk when we see this type of a weather pattern at this time of year.

We are uncertain about the possibility of afternoon clearing, although there is a higher chance of partial clearing in the South Okanagan and Boundary regions.

Today’s daytime high range: -1 to +4

~ Duane/Wesla