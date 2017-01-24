Crime
January 24, 2017 6:45 pm

Police say 2 men linked to 5 armed robberies in central Alberta; asking for info

By Staff The Canadian Press

Two men are wanted in a string of central Alberta hotel and bar robberies.

Supplied by RCMP
A A

Mounties say five armed robberies over the last month in central Alberta are likely linked.

The first was on Dec. 22 when two men armed with a gun and black hunting knife robbed a bar in Bentley, then fled in a dark-coloured newer Dodge, possibly a Durango.

On Dec. 28, two men wielding a shotgun and a screwdriver robbed a bar in Red Deer and left in a metallic brown Toyota Sienna that was driven by a third suspect.

On Dec. 31, two disguised males robbed the Sundre Motor Inn, in Sundre, again one was armed with a shotgun, then fled in a stolen blue/grey Chevrolet Trail Blaze.

This month, two men robbed a hotel in Ponoka on Jan. 7 and then on Jan. 15, two men robbed a hotel in Rimbey.

east-40-ar-suspects-1-2
ponoka1

Two men are wanted by RCMP in connection with a string of hotel and bar robberies in central Alberta.

Provided by RCMP
ponoka2

Two men are wanted by RCMP in connection with a string of hotel and bar robberies in central Alberta.

Provided by RCMP
rimbey1

Two men are wanted by RCMP in connection with a string of hotel and bar robberies in central Alberta.

Provided by RCMP
rimbey2

Two men are wanted by RCMP in connection with a string of hotel and bar robberies in central Alberta.

Provided by RCMP
sundre

Two men are wanted by RCMP in connection with a string of hotel and bar robberies in central Alberta.

Provided by RCMP

In all cases, the men are described as white, one about five feet six to five feet eight inches tall, while the other is about six feet tall.

Global News

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Bentley
Central Alberta crime
Central Alberta robberies
Hotel and bar robbers
Ponoka
RCMP Priority Crimes Task Force
Rimbey
Robberies
Sylvan Lake

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News