Edmonton police believe convicted sex offender ‘will commit another sexual offence’

Edmonton police issued a warning to the public Tuesday afternoon to express their concern about a convicted sex offender who will be living in the city.

They said they have obtained a recognizance order on 46-year-old Andrew Carrigan and the EPS “has reasonable grounds to believe he will commit another sexual offence against someone under the age of 16 while in the community.”

It’s not the first time Edmonton police have issued such a warning about Carrigan, who has served time in prison for crimes including the distribution of child pornography, possession of child pornography, sexual interference and possession of stolen property over $5,000. They also issued warnings to the public after Carrigan was released from jail in both 2014 and 2009.

Carrigan has been released under a number of court-order conditions:

He must abide by a curfew of 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. daily

He must not buy, possess or use alcohol or drugs, including marijuana

He must not acquire, possess or access pornography or sexually explicit material in any form

He must not access the Internet unless supervised by an approved adult

He must not be within 150 metres of places where children under the age of 16 are likely to be (elementary schools, daycare centres, parks, swimming pools, recreation centres, children’s stores etc.)

He must not be in the presence of any children under the age of 16 unless accompanied by an approved adult aware of his criminal history

Police said they considered privacy concerns before issuing the warning but decided to to so “in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest to inform the members of the community.” Police said they were advising the public of Carrigan’s release so they could take “precautionary measures” but warned against anyone taking any vigilante action.

Carrigan is described as being 5’11” and 225 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about any potential breaches of these conditions by Carrigan can contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567.