Kelowna getting film studio

Kelowna will soon be home to a state of the art production studio.

The Okanagan Film Commission says Eagle Creek Studio plans to build a studio in Kelowna on Spectrum Court near the Kelowna airport.

Film commissioner, Jon Summerland, said the studio is a coup for Kelowna.

“This kind of facility will create the infrastructure we need here to bring in the big productions and TV series and base them here. It will create full time employment for many people and will also create new businesses like prop shops, hair and make-up departments,” he said.

Summerland said the Burnaby based company purchased the property last year and plans to open the studio sometime late this year.

Eagle Creek Studio is currently in full production with the Amazon TV Series, The Man from High Castle and has won five major awards in 2016 including two Primetime Emmys.