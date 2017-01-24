Calgary man charged with online luring of Utah girl

A 22-year-old Calgary man has been accused of luring a teenage girl in Layton, Utah over the Internet, police said Tuesday.

A joint investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit and Layton City Police led officers to the man’s home in the northeast Calgary community of Mayland Heights.

Police allege the accused met the 14-year-old girl over social media. They said the two became involved in a sexually explicit conversation. He coerced her into sending “compromising photos,” according to a police statement.

The victim’s parents discovered the online chats and contacted the local police detachment in Layton.

“The Internet has given sexual offenders the ability to reach across local and country lines to contact and abuse our children worldwide,” Det. Bryan Purdy of Layton City Police said in the statement.

“It is through the corroboration of agencies who are working across international borders that can make these arrests, and bring closure to the victims.”

On Jan. 19, Calgary officers arrested the man at his home and seized several electronic devices.

Aaron Scott Jovanovic, 22, is charged with two counts of child luring, making child pornography, possessing child pornography, accessing child pornography, and making explicit materials available to a minor.