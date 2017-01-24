Edmonton Catholic board considers reinstating school fees

The Edmonton Catholic School Board will discuss bringing back school fees at its Tuesday meeting.

An agenda posted online shows a recommendation that the board “reinstates the collection of school fees using the guidelines set forth in Draft Administrative Policy and Regulation 130- Publicly Funded Basic Education and Additional Fees commencing Sept. 1, 2017.”

In March 2016, trustees unanimously voted to suspend school fees for basic education costs for the 2016-17 school year.

“The board is concerned with economic pressures many of our families are facing, and we want to support them in an effort to ease their financial concerns,” Marilyn Bergstra, the board chair, said at the time.

The board said parents of children in the district spend a combined total of $7 million on school fees every year.

“We are hopeful that government will recognize the strain this puts on school jurisdictions and takes a serious look at funding such shortfalls as far as their mandate to fund basic education,” Bergstra said.

The board said it would reevaluate the situation at the end of the 2016-17 year and decide if it could continue.

Tuesday’s agenda also addressed that section of the policy, explaining: “depending on the impact of the reduction in revenues at the schools level, it may be necessary to revisit GP#15 prior to the following school year. The board may find it necessary to reinstate school fees or a portion of fees in years to come.”

In December, the district presented the idea to its Strategic Leadership Council and decided a more uniform approach to fees might be best.

The recommendations to the school district are:

A unified fee at each level (elementary, junior and senior high) and an explanation about what that fee encompasses Kindergarten = $35 Grades 1 – 6 = $65 Grades 7 – 9 = $80 Grades 10 – 12 = $150, ($90 refundable caution fee)

Clearer expectations and definitions about fees for complementary courses as well as for items that could be considered as individual user fees

A list of resources that families should never be charged fees for

A statement about school supplies that clarifies that students are not to be asked to provide materials for communal use

Schools still charge fees for items that are considered supplemental education costs to cover things like academy fees, field trips and extra-curricular activities.

The board meeting is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Global News will have a crew there.