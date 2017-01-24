Edmonton police release composite sketch of man wanted in violent road rage incident

Edmonton police have released a composite sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with a violent road rage incident in December.

Police said a fight between two drivers, in the area of 75 Street and 78 Avenue on Dec. 17, left one man with severe stab wounds.

A 37-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the suspect fled the scene in a silver or grey pickup truck before police arrived.

On Tuesday, police released a sketch of the suspect, who officers believe is between 45 and 50 years old.

Anyone who recognizes the man, or has any information about the incident, is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.