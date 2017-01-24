Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to hold town hall in Saskatoon

People have been invited to meet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a regional town hall in Saskatoon on Wednesday.

The appearance on the University of Saskatchewan campus was announced on the official website of Regina-Wascana MP Ralph Goodale.

READ MORE: PM and Sask. premier issue statements on anniversary of La Loche school shooting

According to officials, this is part of the prime minister’s tour to engage Canadians in their home communities and discuss issues that matter to them.

Registration is closed but walk-in guests are welcome to attend the town hall.

Doors at the Dubé Theatre in the Health Sciences building are expected to open at 6:30 p.m. CT.