Police looking for witness that gave first-aid to stabbing victim at Vancouver nightclub

Police are appealing to the public to help find a woman who provided first aid to a stabbing victim outside a Vancouver nightclub last November.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Nov. 1, police say two groups of men got into an “altercation” near the taxi stand at the Plaza of Nations and a fight broke out.

Three men in their 20s suffered stab wounds and one of the men, 25-year-old Burnaby resident Hansen Jia Chen, died of his injuries. Before police or paramedics arrived on the scene, an unknown woman, who, witnesses say, identified herself as a BCIT nursing practicum student, administered first aid to Chen near the taxi stand in front of the plaza.

The second victim, a 23-year-old man, was treated in hospital.

The third man, who initially showed up at Burnaby General Hospital a few hours after the incident in Vancouver and was also suffering from stab wounds, was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police investigators are interested in speaking with the woman who helped Chen, as a witness to the altercation. So far, police said they have been unable to identify her and are appealing to the public with the hope she will come forward.

Police don’t have any details about the woman’s description.

Investigators are also asking anyone who may have any cell phone footage showing the area near the Plaza of Nations between 9 p.m. on Oct. 31 and 2 a.m. on Nov. 1, to contact the Vancouver Police Department.

