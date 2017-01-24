Kelowna man convicted in fatal crash

KELOWNA — A Kelowna man has been found guilty of dangerous driving causing death for causing a fatal crash.

Trevor Stocks, 28, was on trial stemming from the collision that claimed the life of Joselyn Casavant.

The 21-year-old Kelowna woman was killed in May 2015 when her car was struck head-on by Stocks’ vehicle on McCurdy Road in Rutland.

Alcohol was ruled out.

Provincial court judge, Ellen Burdette, handed down the verdict today in Kelowna court.

Burdette noted that Stocks was travelling between 65 to 74 km/h when the impact occurred and said that it wasn’t just careless driving but a marked departure from the standard of care that a reasonable driver would use.

Stocks showed no emotion when the verdict was handed down.

The victim’s father, Brian Casavant, spoke to Global Okanagan after the verdict saying it’s the verdict his family wanted but they’re not sure if jail time will do Stocks any good.

Stocks will be sentenced at a later date.

