Demolition of old Mosaic Stadium could start this year

If you were hoping to do a few extracurricular events at the old Mosaic Stadium, it sounds like the summer of 2017 will be your last chance to do this.

According to City of Regina officials, the old Mosaic Stadium will be demolished in late 2017 or early 2018.

This will be the last year that summer athletic programs will be offered at the old stadium.

Over the next few months the City of Regina will be working with a local auction firm to determine what items in the old stadium will be available for the public to purchase.

The third part of the Regina Revitalization Initiative will be the Taylor Field development. It will be developed with community associations and other stakeholders. A timeline for this will be determined in 2017.

The Riders plan on opening up the new Mosaic Stadium for the start of the 2017 CFL season.