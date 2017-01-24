City of Regina invites residents to submit photos for Mosaic art project

Saskatchewan Roughriders fans with pictures from the old Mosaic Stadium may soon see their memories at the new facility.

Bonny Macnab, a Saskatchewan artist, is creating a mural that will include photos from stadium visitors.

The city said the artwork will serve as a reflection on the memories and history associated with the former stadium.

Entrants must be 18 years of age or older to submit their digital photos.

To submit photos, visit http://www.regina.ca/residents/farewell-season/art-project/. All submissions must be received by midnight on Feb. 28.

The new stadium is set to open this summer. The city hosted a test run in October 2016, which saw 16,500 attendees watch the University of Regina Rams take on the Saskatchewan Huskies.