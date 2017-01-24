Regina Sports

City of Regina invites residents to submit photos for Mosaic art project

By Global News

A sea of green as Rider fans take part in farewell festivities for Mosaic Stadium in May 2016.

Dave Parsons / Global News
Saskatchewan Roughriders fans with pictures from the old Mosaic Stadium may soon see their memories at the new facility.

Bonny Macnab, a Saskatchewan artist, is creating a mural that will include photos from stadium visitors.

The city said the artwork will serve as a reflection on the memories and history associated with the former stadium.

Entrants must be 18 years of age or older to submit their digital photos.

To submit photos, visit http://www.regina.ca/residents/farewell-season/art-project/. All submissions must be received by midnight on Feb. 28.

READ MORE: Regina’s new Mosaic Stadium test run called ‘complete success’

The new stadium is set to open this summer. The city hosted a test run in October 2016, which saw 16,500 attendees watch the University of Regina Rams take on the Saskatchewan Huskies.

