Red Deer RCMP seek information in early-morning home invasion

Red Deer RCMP are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a home invasion that happened early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a report shortly after 2 a.m. regarding a home invasion in the Eastview neighbourhood. RCMP said two armed men entered the home carrying a knife and a sawed-off shotgun, demanding the victim’s cellphone, car keys and cash. No one was injured during the robbery.

According to police, the suspects took off in the victim’s 2015 silver and black Jeep Wrangler, with Alberta licence plate BVT 8501. It was last seen driving south on 40 Avenue.

The first suspect is described as having a heavy build and standing between 6’2” and 6’4” tall.

He was wearing a bandana over his face and a dark jacket with the hood up. Police said the man was carrying an old-looking sawed-off shotgun that had fabric tape on the handle.

The second suspect is described as smaller than the other suspect. Police said he was carrying a knife with a brown handle.

Police said they believe this was a targeted robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.