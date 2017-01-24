Skin cancer cream killed 5 dogs, FDA warns in advisory to keep medication from pets

A skin cancer cream killed five dogs after they broke into and ate the medication, officials out of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned this week.

They’re telling pet owners, veterinarians, pharmacists and frontline health-care workers to keep certain cancer medications away from all pets. The ointments include:

Fluorouracil Cream USP 5% (5-FU)

Carac

Effudex

Fluoroplex

“People using this medication should use care when applying and storing the medication if they are also in a household with pets, as even very small amounts could be dangerous to these animals,” the FDA said in its advisory.

So far, the FDA received five reports of dogs dying after accidentally eating the cream. In one case, two dogs played with the tube of medication and one punctured the tube before their owner could retrieve it.

Within hours, the dog that bit into the tube was vomiting, experiencing seizures and, ultimately, died 12 hours later.

No incidents have been reported involving pet cats but the FDA wants pet owners to still be cautious.

“If an owner applies fluorouracil cream to an afflicted area and touches their cat, the cat may accidentally ingest the medication when grooming itself and suffer adverse events,” the advisory warns.

The FDA offers these tips:

Store all medications safely out of the reach of pets.

Safely discard or clean any cloth or applicator that may retain medication and avoid leaving any residues of the medication on hands, clothing, carpeting or furniture.

Consult your health-care provider on whether it is appropriate to cover the treated area.

If you are using topical medications containing fluorouracil and your pet becomes exposed, consult a veterinarian immediately.

If your pet shows signs such as vomiting, seizing or other illness, seek immediate veterinary care for your pet and be sure to provide the details of the exposure.

