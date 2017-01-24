Alberta woman, 19, killed in crash near Innisfail

A 19-year-old woman was killed in a late-night crash near Innisfail, Alta.

Police were called to the intersection of Highway 42 and Highway 816 at around 1 a.m. by a driver who called 911 to say he saw a severely damaged vehicle in the ditch.

Red Deer RCMP said the vehicle had been travelling eastbound on highway 42 when it left the highway and rolled, striking a number of trees.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, from Ponoka, Alta., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The town of Innisfail is located about 120 kilometres north of Calgary.