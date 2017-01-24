Calgary police seek person of interest in death of Calgary father Trevor Lomond

Police are looking to the public for help identifying a person of interest in the death of a Calgary father last year.

Trevor Lomond, 33, was found unconscious and suffering from life-threatening injuries at a house in the 1600 block of 42 Street S.W. at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016.

He died in hospital eight days later on Sept. 21.

On Tuesday, investigators released pictures of a vehicle and a driver spotted in the area around the time of Lomond’s attack.

Police said the car, a newer-model Toyota Camry, is possibly a rental, although it’s unknown from which company.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the identity of the driver is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234, or the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers.