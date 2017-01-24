Entertainment
January 24, 2017 12:23 pm
Updated: January 24, 2017 12:31 pm

‘Rings’ movie prank terrifies TV-store shoppers

Katie Scott By National Online Journalist, Smart Living & Entertainment  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: A frightening trailer was released Tuesday for the upcoming premiere of 'Rings,' a follow-up to the popular horror film released 15 years ago.

In anticipation of the Feb. 3 premiere of Rings, the third edition in the U.S. Ring franchise, the team behind the upcoming film has set up a prank in order to get people scared.

Paramount Pictures staged the above prank at a real appliance store in White Plains, New York, to see what shoppers would do when Samara climbed out of the TV right in front of them.

The TVs were set up so that they were playing the new Rings trailer, but one of the screens was able to be withdrawn, allowing a women who was made up to look like Samara to appear.

The Samara look-a-like made her sneak attacks on the customers while the salespeople were showing them the real-life quality of 4K resolution.

Rings will hit theatres on Feb. 3, 2017.

Watch the prank in the video, above.

