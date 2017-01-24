Woman gets 15 years for stabbing stranger 21 times in an attack she called ‘absolutely fantastic’

An 18-year-old Texas woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison for stabbing a complete stranger 21 times in an attack she called “absolutely fantastic.”

According to CBS Austin, Pearl Moen was sentenced Friday for the November 2015 attack on a 23-year-old nurse who was left to die on a sidewalk outside an apartment complex.

Prosecutors alleged Moen, who was 17 at the time, carried out the act because she wanted to know what it was like to take someone’s life, according to the news station.

Following the stabbing, police said Moen documented the attack in her diary in what she described as a “murder,” apparently not knowing her victim would go on to survive.

Citing an arrest affidavit, the Austin American-Statesman reported detectives found the diary in which she described the ”crisp unreality, flashing and sparkling, adrenaline and shock, fight or flight mode” feeling after the attack.

“I stabbed an innocent woman to death earlier today – technically yesterday since it’s 1 a.m. It was absolutely fantastic,” reads a portion of the diary entry. “Murder gives me a high unlike any other.”

The unidentified victim told the newspaper she was outside her friend’s apartment when the stabbing occurred. She said she suffered a collapsed lung and severe blood loss as a result of the attack.

Moen described herself in the diary as a “homicidal psychopath” and had “a deep hatred towards people right now.”

“Yesterday I lost my other gold ring I’ve worn all my life on a chain around my neck as it was ripped off by a girl I was murdering,” the diary entry reads.

According to the American-Statesman, the district attorney’s office said Moen did not have a criminal record but “had a history of drug use and psychological issues.”

Following her recovery, the victim told KXAN News that knowing her attacker described the attempted murder in a diary was “very unsettling.”

“I always thought she would walk around with guilt, but knowing she had this joy and this pride is very unsettling,” the victim told the news station last year following the arrest of Moen.

Moen went on to further describe the attack in her diary as “unreal.”

“I’m so proud of myself. I stabbed her like 20 times. Maybe more. I wasn’t counting,” she apparently wrote. “She screamed and grabbed at me saying ‘What the f***?! Help. Leave.’”

Moen was sentenced to 15 years as part of a plea agreement, CBS reported.