Crime
January 24, 2017 10:47 am
Updated: January 24, 2017 10:52 am

Youth arrested after online threat targeted West Kildonan Collegiate

Katie_Dangerfield By Online Producer  Global News

Police are investigating after a youth made an online threat targeting West Kildonan Collegiate.

Seven Oaks School Division
A A

WINNIPEG — A youth is in custody after threats of targeted at West Kildonan Collegiate were made online.

On Monday afternoon, police were made aware of the online threat, believed to have been made by a teenager who did not attend the school.

Police investigated and arrested a male youth Monday evening.

Global News reached out to the Seven Oaks School Division for a comment, but have yet to hear back.

More to come.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
online threat
Seven Oaks School Division
West Kildonan Collegiate
Winnipeg police
Youth in Custody

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News