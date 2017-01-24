Youth arrested after online threat targeted West Kildonan Collegiate
WINNIPEG — A youth is in custody after threats of targeted at West Kildonan Collegiate were made online.
On Monday afternoon, police were made aware of the online threat, believed to have been made by a teenager who did not attend the school.
Police investigated and arrested a male youth Monday evening.
Global News reached out to the Seven Oaks School Division for a comment, but have yet to hear back.
