One man was rushed to hospital on Monday evening after being stabbed.

Emergency crews were called to the 1800 block of 39 Street S.E. at around 7:30 p.m.

When they arrived, paramedics found a man in his late 20s suffering from a stab wound to his abdomen.

He was transported to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious but stable condition.

Investigators said the victim is not cooperating with police.